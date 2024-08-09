Insider Selling: Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Major Shareholder Sells 11,690 Shares of Stock

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $36,005.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 269,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,463.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oxbridge Re Trading Up 0.4 %

Oxbridge Re stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.72. 6,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,818. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($0.13) million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Oxbridge Re in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oxbridge Re

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oxbridge Re

(Get Free Report)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.