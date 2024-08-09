Insider Selling: Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Hill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,274 ($29.06), for a total transaction of £568,500 ($726,517.57).

Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Gavin Hill purchased 6 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,490 ($31.82) per share, for a total transaction of £149.40 ($190.93).

LON:OXIG traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,295 ($29.33). The company had a trading volume of 29,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Oxford Instruments plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,634 ($20.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,765 ($35.34). The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2,188.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,496.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,299.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.90 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.90. Oxford Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 1,886.79%.

OXIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,240 ($28.63) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,400 ($30.67) to GBX 2,750 ($35.14) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.

