Insider Selling: Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) CTO Sells 11,601 Shares of Stock

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) CTO Avital Pardo sold 11,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $183,643.83. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 433,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Avital Pardo sold 200 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $3,122.00.

Shares of Pagaya Technologies stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.22. 3,624,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,302. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 6.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $12.77. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $33.84.

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yarra Square Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,099,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $12,686,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $9,265,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,079,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

