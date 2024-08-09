Intchains Group’s (ICG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Intchains Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,421. The company has a market capitalization of $347.64 million, a P/E ratio of -56.20 and a beta of 0.79. Intchains Group has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39.

Get Intchains Group alerts:

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 56.73%.

Intchains Group Company Profile

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intchains Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intchains Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.