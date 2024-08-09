International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $186.95 and last traded at $186.88. 572,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,411,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.31.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.54.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 354.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 87,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after acquiring an additional 67,867 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

