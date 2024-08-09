Internet Computer Trading 15.5% Lower This Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $7.35 or 0.00012236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and approximately $78.37 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00035668 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006612 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008380 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 521,533,289 coins and its circulating supply is 468,444,521 coins. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

