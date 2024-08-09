Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,428,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,952,000 after purchasing an additional 80,230 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,334,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,808,000 after buying an additional 73,946 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,264,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,041,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 536.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,043,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,673,000 after buying an additional 879,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 929,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,794,000 after buying an additional 97,618 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:QQQM traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.34. 1,758,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,090. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $207.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.17.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3199 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

