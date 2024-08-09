Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 283,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 122,148 shares.The stock last traded at $27.09 and had previously closed at $26.74.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $635.67 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.
