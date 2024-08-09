Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 16.2% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $47,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sweeney & Michel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedrus LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $13.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $448.07. 47,707,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,248,605. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $473.79 and its 200 day moving average is $449.93. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

