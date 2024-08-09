Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Sold by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lessened its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up 2.2% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,212,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,325,000 after acquiring an additional 39,325 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 38,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 18,847 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 506,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,977,000 after buying an additional 70,372 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,422,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

BATS:OMFL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.41. The stock had a trading volume of 442,075 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.2324 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

