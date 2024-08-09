Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 89,971 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 80,078 shares.The stock last traded at $52.20 and had previously closed at $52.66.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $742.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Invesco Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.