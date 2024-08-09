Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Acquired by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,978,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,904 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 89.3% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,615,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,091 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18,094.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,620,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,722 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,147,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,140,000 after purchasing an additional 601,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,667,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,729,000 after purchasing an additional 93,599 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,339. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $65.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.61.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

