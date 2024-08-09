Investors Purchase Large Volume of Zeta Global Call Options (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 11,176 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 536% compared to the average volume of 1,757 call options.

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 1,718.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZETA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Zeta Global Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ZETA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.50. 1,170,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,839. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.24. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The business had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

