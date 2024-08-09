IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading 10.8% Higher

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.34 and last traded at $7.28. 4,694,243 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 5,776,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IONQ. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of IonQ from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a negative net margin of 671.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 106.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 5,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $46,835.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,393.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $77,377.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 687,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,427,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 5,936 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $46,835.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,393.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,353 shares of company stock worth $160,585 over the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 4.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in IonQ by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IonQ by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of IonQ by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 3.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

