iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -3.770–3.310 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $765.0 million-$800.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $838.9 million. iRobot also updated its FY24 guidance to ($3.77)-($3.31) EPS.

iRobot Stock Down 16.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,993,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,675. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $233.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.89. iRobot has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $42.14.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.19). iRobot had a negative net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 99.56%. The company had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.73) EPS. iRobot’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that iRobot will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRBT shares. StockNews.com cut iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Thursday.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

