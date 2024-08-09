iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.110–0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $217.0 million-$223.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.5 million. iRobot also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -3.770–3.310 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday.

iRobot Stock Performance

IRBT traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $7.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,097. The stock has a market cap of $218.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.15. iRobot has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $42.14.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.73 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 99.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.73) EPS. Equities analysts predict that iRobot will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

