Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $268,738.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total value of $547,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,326.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,372 shares of company stock valued at $8,516,435. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.7 %

IRM stock opened at $107.37 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $112.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.08.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 433.33%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

