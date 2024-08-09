Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IRWD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $4.05 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.52.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.20). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $282,549.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,556.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $282,549.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,556.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

