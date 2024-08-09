iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.06% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000.

iShares CMBS ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,723. iShares CMBS ETF has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.76.

iShares CMBS ETF Company Profile

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

