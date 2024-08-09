iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Parkside Investments LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,678 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.1% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,591 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Bennett Associates Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,903,000. EWA LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 133,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,359,000 after buying an additional 30,961 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.73. 7,437,180 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $112.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.