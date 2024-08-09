iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,801,000 after purchasing an additional 38,621,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526,866 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 557.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,655,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819,689 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 389.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,410,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895,093 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.29. 609,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,006,961. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.43.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

