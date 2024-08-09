iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 95,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 59,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 60,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 679,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,401,000 after purchasing an additional 223,941 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,129,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,841. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.94 and a 200 day moving average of $107.11.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

