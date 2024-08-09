Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on JACK. Barclays dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.61.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $53.53. 445,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,386. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $88.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.30 and a 200-day moving average of $61.70.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $369.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.81 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack in the Box

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $30,880.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,404.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 800 shares of company stock worth $41,514 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 996,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,342,000 after buying an additional 425,079 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,408,000 after purchasing an additional 403,423 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,424,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 626,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,937,000 after purchasing an additional 130,214 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 840.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 129,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 115,972 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.