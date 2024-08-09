Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.19) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

