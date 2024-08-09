Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) PT Raised to C$37.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.09% from the stock’s current price.

JWEL has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.36.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Trading Down 2.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Jamieson Wellness

Shares of TSE:JWEL traded down C$0.74 on Friday, hitting C$31.60. 24,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,077. Jamieson Wellness has a 12 month low of C$22.10 and a 12 month high of C$33.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In related news, Director Tania M. Clarke bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,888.00. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jamieson Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.