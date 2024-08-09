Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 725 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 69.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,089,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,808,000 after acquiring an additional 85,434 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,080,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,911,000 after acquiring an additional 95,632 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,687 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,872,000 after acquiring an additional 378,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,803,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,593,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,131. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $105.74. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.13.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.