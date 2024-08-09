Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. HSBC increased their price target on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.53.

Eaton Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $287.70. 428,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $191.82 and a twelve month high of $345.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $313.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

