Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,243 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,871,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,504,920,000 after buying an additional 477,432 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Shell by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,715,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $450,180,000 after buying an additional 772,736 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Shell by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,173,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 143,910 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Shell by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,325,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,403,000 after purchasing an additional 885,069 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 1.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,446,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,989,000 after buying an additional 28,818 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL remained flat at $71.35 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 605,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,902. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $60.13 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

