Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GEV. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GE Vernova from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.04.

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE:GEV traded down $3.69 on Friday, hitting $173.52. The company had a trading volume of 424,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,189. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $185.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.42.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

