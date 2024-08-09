Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Janus International Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JBI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.47. 3,587,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.95. Janus International Group has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Janus International Group had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $248.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. On average, research analysts predict that Janus International Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Janus International Group

In other Janus International Group news, insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus International Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,453,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,554,000 after buying an additional 1,817,144 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Janus International Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,036,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,243,000 after purchasing an additional 788,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 33.8% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,825,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,319,000 after purchasing an additional 966,346 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,550,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,336,000 after purchasing an additional 493,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,247,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,130,000 after buying an additional 345,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Further Reading

