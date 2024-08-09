Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 762.92%. The business had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. Janux Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 709.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

JANX stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.49. 824,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,414. Janux Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 3.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on JANX. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janux Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 677,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $37,081,025.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,271,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,099,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jay Lichter sold 1,500,000 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $82,125,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 633,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,693,596.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 677,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $37,081,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,271,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,099,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,250,000. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

