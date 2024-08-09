Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2024

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANXGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 762.92%. The business had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. Janux Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 709.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

JANX stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.49. 824,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,414. Janux Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 3.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on JANX. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Janux Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at Janux Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 677,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $37,081,025.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,271,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,099,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jay Lichter sold 1,500,000 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $82,125,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 633,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,693,596.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 677,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $37,081,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,271,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,099,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,250,000. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Read More

Earnings History for Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.