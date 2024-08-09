Jeffrey B. Lamkin Purchases 30,919 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin bought 30,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $688,566.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,820.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
OneWater Marine Stock Performance
ONEW traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.12. 107,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,797. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.58. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $35.86.
OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($1.01). OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $542.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ONEW has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OneWater Marine has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.
About OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.
