Jeffrey B. Lamkin Purchases 30,919 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin bought 30,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $688,566.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,820.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

ONEW traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.12. 107,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,797. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.58. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $35.86.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($1.01). OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $542.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONEW. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth $8,781,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 399,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,528 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEW has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OneWater Marine has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

