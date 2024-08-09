JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Up 8.1%

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $6.04. Approximately 11,531,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 14,436,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBLU. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,932.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 588,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 559,917 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,878,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,875,000 after purchasing an additional 521,767 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 10.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 170,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 16.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,041,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.