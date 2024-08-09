JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of JFrog stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.14. 3,102,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,460. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.47 and a beta of 0.96. JFrog has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.85.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,619,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,055,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,154,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,619,432 shares in the company, valued at $151,055,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,787. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its position in JFrog by 0.7% during the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 75,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

