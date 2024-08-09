Jito Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded up 20.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Jito token can currently be purchased for about $2.79 or 0.00004554 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Jito has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Jito has a market capitalization of $321.12 million and $103.21 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Jito

Jito launched on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 124,414,964.4 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.63530717 USD and is up 5.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 212 active market(s) with $100,289,156.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

