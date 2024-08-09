J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.78 Per Share

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

J&J Snack Foods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. J&J Snack Foods has a payout ratio of 48.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect J&J Snack Foods to earn $5.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

Shares of JJSF traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.88. 9,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,402. J&J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $133.23 and a 12 month high of $176.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.10.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $439.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.92 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

