John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of VUG stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $354.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,975. The company has a market capitalization of $122.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.42. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $392.14.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
