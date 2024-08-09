John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $354.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,975. The company has a market capitalization of $122.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.42. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $392.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.