John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IPAC traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $59.75. The stock had a trading volume of 34,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,119. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $52.93 and a 52-week high of $64.26.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

