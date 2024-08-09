John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Sells 615 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs cut its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 1.0% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.6% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACWI stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,142. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $88.33 and a 12 month high of $116.81.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9354 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

