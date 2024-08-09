John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3,612.4% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 364,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after buying an additional 354,776 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,891,000 after purchasing an additional 287,684 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,456,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,892,000 after purchasing an additional 231,636 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 664,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,766,000 after purchasing an additional 189,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 635,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,263,000 after purchasing an additional 183,110 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.81. The stock had a trading volume of 242,378 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

