JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) Trading 1.1% Higher

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $93.92 and last traded at $93.86. 11,626 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $92.81.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.34 and its 200-day moving average is $87.02. The firm has a market cap of $861.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,512,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,300,000 after acquiring an additional 58,416 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,930,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

