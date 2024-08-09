JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

FUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.18.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $58.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.07). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $101.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 932.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

