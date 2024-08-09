JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Price Target to $36.00

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DAWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.71.

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 144,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,541. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of -1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.81. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $18.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $131,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,485 shares in the company, valued at $533,997.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $320,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,121,081 shares in the company, valued at $17,948,506.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $131,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,997.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,068 shares of company stock valued at $710,473 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

