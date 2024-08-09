JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Price Target to $7.00

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday.

ON24 Price Performance

ONTF stock remained flat at $5.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 4,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,689. The firm has a market cap of $246.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.47. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.65.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). ON24 had a negative net margin of 28.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ON24

In other news, CRO James Blackie sold 15,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $94,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 457,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,895,614.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 17,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $106,917.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 736,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,441,191.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 457,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,895,614.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,679 shares of company stock valued at $348,674. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ON24 by 413.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 244,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 196,472 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 856.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 469,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 420,455 shares during the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the fourth quarter worth $2,303,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the fourth quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the fourth quarter worth $577,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Featured Articles

