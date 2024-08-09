JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Target Price to $31.00

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Olema Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLMA

Olema Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OLMA stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.85. 697,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,284. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $662.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). Sell-side analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Olema Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 4,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $63,348.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 752,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,719,540.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 4,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $63,348.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 752,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,719,540.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm sold 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $35,784,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 783,118 shares in the company, valued at $11,676,289.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,449,066 shares of company stock valued at $36,319,848 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 949.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.