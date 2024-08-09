Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average is $36.41. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $38.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 55.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $1,047,278.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,588.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $195,369.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 981,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,509,120.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $1,047,278.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,588.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,779 shares of company stock worth $4,856,845 over the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 2,069.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

