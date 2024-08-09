Karyopharm Therapeutics’ (KPTI) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 270.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KPTI. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.80.

NASDAQ:KPTI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,916. The stock has a market cap of $100.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.95.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 204,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $194,174.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,279,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,898 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,769,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 108,286 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 409,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $167,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

