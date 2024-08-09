Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their market perform rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $215.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 1.9 %
AGM stock opened at $178.93 on Tuesday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $140.44 and a fifty-two week high of $217.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.46). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $406.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth about $18,283,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,141,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,414,000. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.
