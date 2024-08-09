Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their market perform rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $215.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 1.9 %

AGM stock opened at $178.93 on Tuesday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $140.44 and a fifty-two week high of $217.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.46). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $406.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth about $18,283,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,141,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,414,000. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.