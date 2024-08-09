Kellanova (NYSE:K) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kellanova from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Kellanova from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised Kellanova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kellanova from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Kellanova from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.93.

K stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,703,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,872. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.39%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $4,824,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,608,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,264,044.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $51,267,088. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 263,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth $8,178,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kellanova by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Kellanova by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 256,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth $889,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

