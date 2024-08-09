Keller Group (LON:KLR) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 1,594 ($20.37) and last traded at GBX 1,538 ($19.65), with a volume of 390316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,378 ($17.61).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.60 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,719.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Keller Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.17) to GBX 1,750 ($22.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Keller Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,307.44, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,342.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,137.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at Keller Group

In other Keller Group news, insider Kerry Porritt bought 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,260 ($16.10) per share, with a total value of £4,158 ($5,313.74). Insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

About Keller Group

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.

